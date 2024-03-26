Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Bought by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 716,105 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,899 shares during the period. Wintrust Financial comprises 2.9% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $66,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 106.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 36.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 30.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $100.51 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $58.12 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.78.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at $333,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WTFC shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.17.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

