Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock Holdings Raised by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,105 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,899 shares during the period. Wintrust Financial makes up approximately 2.9% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 1.17% of Wintrust Financial worth $66,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.17.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $100.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.20. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.12 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

