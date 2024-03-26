Wojak Finance Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $17.16 Million (WOJ)

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Wojak Finance has a total market capitalization of $17.16 million and $7,305.71 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wojak Finance has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Wojak Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wojak Finance Token Profile

Wojak Finance launched on September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 4,881,768,291 tokens. The official website for Wojak Finance is woj.finance. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wojak Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@wojtoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it’s designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.

[Telegram](https://t.me/wojtoken)[Medium](https://medium.com/@WojToken)”

Buying and Selling Wojak Finance

