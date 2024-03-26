Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Given New $56.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WOR. StockNews.com raised shares of Worthington Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $62.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Worthington Enterprises has a twelve month low of $33.96 and a twelve month high of $69.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.92.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $316.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.70 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

In other Worthington Enterprises news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $4,241,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,928,035.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOR. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

