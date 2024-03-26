Wrapped Everscale Price Reaches $0.0400 on Major Exchanges (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. In the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $70.00 million and approximately $49,865.27 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,107,488,634 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,107,413,875 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.03958 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $12,921.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

