Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the information technology services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Xerox has a payout ratio of 41.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Xerox to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

Xerox Stock Performance

XRX stock opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Xerox had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xerox will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XRX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Institutional Trading of Xerox

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Xerox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Xerox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Xerox by 36.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Xerox by 60.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

Further Reading

