XYO (XYO) Market Cap Hits $144.70 Million

XYO (XYO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. XYO has a total market capitalization of $144.70 million and $2.53 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XYO has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One XYO token can now be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00007214 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00016154 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00021730 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001695 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,838.24 or 0.99852640 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00012204 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.78 or 0.00148064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000073 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

