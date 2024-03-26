Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Ziff Davis Trading Down 1.0 %

ZD opened at $62.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.76 and its 200-day moving average is $65.07. Ziff Davis has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $78.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.02. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $389.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.71 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ziff Davis will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,162 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $288,967.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,131.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ziff Davis

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 337.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 362.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

