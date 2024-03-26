ZRC Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 270 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 274.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 12,066 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,008,039 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $265,255,000 after buying an additional 17,492 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,232,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $587,490,000 after buying an additional 27,296 shares during the period. Finally, Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $307.46. 617,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,753,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.31 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.60.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total transaction of $70,529,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,206,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,971,080.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total transaction of $2,538,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,193,919.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 265,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $70,529,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,206,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,971,080.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,141,620 shares of company stock valued at $319,126,842. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

