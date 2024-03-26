ZRC Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 81.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 856 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 287.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 9,469 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 67,678 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 14,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $382.73. 201,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,872. The company has a 50 day moving average of $366.87 and a 200-day moving average of $333.43. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The stock has a market cap of $379.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 59.60%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.