ZRC Wealth Management LLC Makes New $63,000 Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 254.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 68,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 46,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.10. The company had a trading volume of 421,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,192,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.63. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The firm has a market cap of $110.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 87.90%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

