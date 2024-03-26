ZRC Wealth Management LLC Makes New $76,000 Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.65. The stock had a trading volume of 98,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.02. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $118.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 48.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.10.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

