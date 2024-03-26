ZRC Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,720,017. The stock has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $48.04.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.78%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MO. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

