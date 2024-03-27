11,454 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Purchased by Trust Co of the South

Trust Co of the South purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.5% of Trust Co of the South’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,784,000 after acquiring an additional 583,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after acquiring an additional 231,256 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,270,000 after acquiring an additional 119,948 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.07. 3,174,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,815. The firm has a market cap of $112.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.39. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $161.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.