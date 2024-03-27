1,289 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Purchased by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CINF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.71.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,600. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $122.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

