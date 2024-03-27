13,436 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND) Bought by BTS Asset Management Inc.

BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.3% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $569,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $811,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 11,310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBND stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $29.20. 3,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,503. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.57. SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $30.31.

SPDR Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate ex-USD > $1B: Corporate Bond Index (the Index), an index that tracks the investment-grade corporate sector of the global bond market outside of the United States.

