1,411 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,411 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $278.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

