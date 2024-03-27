14,135 Shares in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Acquired by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESTC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 4.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,051,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,338,000 after buying an additional 409,717 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,573,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,514,000 after purchasing an additional 380,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,742 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,712,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,829,000 after purchasing an additional 146,397 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 830.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ESTC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.26.

Elastic Stock Down 1.7 %

ESTC stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.74. The stock had a trading volume of 526,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,112. Elastic has a one year low of $52.30 and a one year high of $136.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Elastic had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $327.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $140,436.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,518,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,022,988.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $140,436.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,518,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,022,988.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,629,551.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,235 shares in the company, valued at $37,618,190.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,248 shares of company stock valued at $15,021,473 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

