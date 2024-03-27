14,231 Shares in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Purchased by JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 789.1% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,497,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 3,104,062 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Cerus by 1,878.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,292,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,757 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Cerus by 18.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,408,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 221,859 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 593,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 71,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,928,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CERS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 498,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Cerus Co. has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $3.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82.
CERS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Cerus in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cerus in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.
Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.
