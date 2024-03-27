1,500 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Bought by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Clorox by 2,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.05. 267,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.89. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 761.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CLX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.06.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

