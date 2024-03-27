15,808 Shares in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Acquired by Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of QuickLogic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in QuickLogic by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuickLogic

In other news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $163,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 120,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,929.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other QuickLogic news, Director Russell Christine sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $74,392.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,222.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Saxe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 120,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,929.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QUIK. TheStreet upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of QuickLogic in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd.

QuickLogic Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of QuickLogic stock opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.05. QuickLogic Co. has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QuickLogic Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

