1,682 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Purchased by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 546.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 175,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,983,000 after buying an additional 148,698 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $963,514.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,910,900.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $963,514.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,377 shares in the company, valued at $23,910,900.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,628. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on YUM. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE YUM opened at $134.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.68. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.94%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

