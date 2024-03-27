1,805 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Bought by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.69. 191,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,775. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $120.03.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

