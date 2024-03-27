2,058 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Bought by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $107.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563,469. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.85 and a 200 day moving average of $105.96. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

