2,327 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $223.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $227.66.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
