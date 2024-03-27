25 LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

25 LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 9.1% of 25 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. 25 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,804. The firm has a market cap of $112.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $161.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.48 and its 200 day moving average is $146.39.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

