25 LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

25 LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,912 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 4.9% of 25 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. 25 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $9,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VGIT traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $58.63. The company had a trading volume of 836,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,297. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.58 and its 200 day moving average is $58.08.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.