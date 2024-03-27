25 LLC Buys New Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

25 LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.72. The stock had a trading volume of 267,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,835. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average is $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $35.76.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.