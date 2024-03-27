25 LLC Buys Shares of 2,650 First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

25 LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 131,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,698,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,773,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 51,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 77,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares during the period. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.21. The company had a trading volume of 161,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,893. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.76. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $70.91 and a 1 year high of $85.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2247 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

