25 LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

25 LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 0.3% of 25 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. 25 LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after acquiring an additional 228,596,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 174.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,079,000 after acquiring an additional 26,191,458 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $542,703,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $465,950,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,715,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519,411 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.10. 3,042,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

