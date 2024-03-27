25 LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

25 LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of 25 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. 25 LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $687,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUV traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.40. The company had a trading volume of 115,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,279. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.05. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $40.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

