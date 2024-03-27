25 LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

25 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of 25 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. 25 LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,317,000 after acquiring an additional 146,583,001 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,146,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,197 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,374,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,603,000 after acquiring an additional 225,134 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,511,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,526,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,912,000 after purchasing an additional 62,679 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.69. The company had a trading volume of 540,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,209. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $31.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average is $28.37.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

