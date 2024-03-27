25 LLC Has $773,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

25 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 0.4% of 25 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. 25 LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 634.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.38. 216,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,790. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $25.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.15. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

