25 LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

25 LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. 25 LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 38,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,651. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average of $27.03. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $29.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

