25 LLC Purchases 28,368 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

25 LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 502,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 15.0% of 25 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. 25 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $29,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 261,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 29,744 shares in the last quarter. Standpoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Standpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 512,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,424,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 445,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,853,000 after purchasing an additional 247,075 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,758,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,326. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $60.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.16. The company has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.