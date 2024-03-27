2,511 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Acquired by Alhambra Investment Management LLC

Alhambra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,208,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,160,465,000 after purchasing an additional 605,210 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aflac by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,645,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,682,000 after buying an additional 366,344 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Aflac by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,415,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,794,000 after buying an additional 107,554 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,888,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,297,000 after buying an additional 105,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aflac by 9.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,643,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,141,000 after buying an additional 794,784 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $84.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $62.93 and a twelve month high of $86.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

