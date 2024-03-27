2,645 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Acquired by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 25,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.33. The stock had a trading volume of 90,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,433. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.69.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

