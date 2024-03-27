2,676 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Acquired by jvl associates llc

jvl associates llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR remained flat at $82.69 on Tuesday. 1,242,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,085. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.47 and its 200-day moving average is $74.46. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $83.65.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

