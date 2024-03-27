2,952 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Acquired by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,952 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 655.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,534,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,878 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 59.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,053,000 after buying an additional 3,499,760 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 241.9% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,453,000 after buying an additional 3,023,625 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $47,164,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,626,226.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at $23,155,323.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,558,306 shares of company stock worth $956,098,061 over the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DELL. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of DELL stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.05. 1,406,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,756,469. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.64. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $131.06. The company has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 165.52%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

