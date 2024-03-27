2,990 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by Cultivar Capital Inc.

Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Cultivar Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,108,000 after purchasing an additional 50,291,574 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,543 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $205.17. 23,171,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,488,391. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.81 and its 200-day moving average is $187.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $210.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

