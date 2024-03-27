30,246 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR) Purchased by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,561,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,734,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $31.81. 9,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,404. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $33.96.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (RSPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US real estate equities selected from the S&P 500. The index excludes mortgage REITs and real estate management and development firms.

