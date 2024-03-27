30429 (TNT.TO) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (TSE:TNT)

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 30429 (TNT.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. Raymond James also issued estimates for 30429 (TNT.TO)’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Get 30429 (TNT.TO) alerts:

30429 (TNT.TO) Stock Performance

30429 has a twelve month low of C$5.93 and a twelve month high of C$7.00.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 30429 (TNT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 30429 (TNT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.