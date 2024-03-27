3,130 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Bought by Trust Co of the South

Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,780.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $97.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,830,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,908,439. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $100.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.35.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

