3,367 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Bought by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,367 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 111.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.21.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $79.47 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.57 and a 200 day moving average of $73.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $100.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

