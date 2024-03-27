3,371 Shares in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Purchased by JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Immunocore by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Immunocore in the third quarter worth about $411,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Immunocore by 102.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 125,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 63,232 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Immunocore by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Immunocore by 4.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,136,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,870,000 after purchasing an additional 90,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Immunocore news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total value of $305,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:IMCR traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,990. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.80. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $70.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Immunocore’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMCR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Immunocore from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Immunocore presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

