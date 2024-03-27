339 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Purchased by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Cintas by 1,344.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after acquiring an additional 440,662 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,825,000 after purchasing an additional 292,701 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,025,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,331,000 after purchasing an additional 151,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.29.

Cintas Stock Up 10.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $65.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $699.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,273. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $436.54 and a fifty-two week high of $702.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $618.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $565.73.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

