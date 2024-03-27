3,567 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Purchased by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,426 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 565.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.7 %

TXN opened at $167.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $152.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.34 and a 200-day moving average of $160.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

