44,553 Shares in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Purchased by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Tilray by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 16,181,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681,157 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,586,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tilray by 1,038.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,137 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Tilray during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,023,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,212,000. 8.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Carl A. Merton acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Irwin D. Simon bought 53,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $100,956.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,033,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,822,149.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 96,300 shares of company stock worth $183,210 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tilray stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.31. 70,576,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,732,676. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00. Tilray Inc has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

