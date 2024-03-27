49,772 Shares in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Bought by Alhambra Investment Management LLC

Alhambra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,806,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,066,000 after acquiring an additional 316,780 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,209,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,527,000 after purchasing an additional 481,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $3,170,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genworth Financial stock opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $6.93.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.70). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

