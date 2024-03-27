5,138 Shares in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Bought by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGOV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 200.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,216,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,211,000 after buying an additional 811,101 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 519,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,308,000 after acquiring an additional 80,272 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 86,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,413. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.06. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.92.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

